After the craziness and non-stop action of Beyond Season 1, you may be relieved to hear that Season 2 begins with Holden (Burkley Duffield) in a place we've never seen him before: happy and normal. And what's a happy, normal guy to do but attempt a date night with his girlfriend/realm partner/epic love, Willa (Dilan Gwyn)?

Unfortunately, Netflix and chill isn't exactly a familiar concept to either of them, so the night doesn't quite go as planned. It does, however, give Willa a chance to give a beat down to some bullies, which is frankly the best way to end any date, in our opinion.

This season is also teeing up some major questions about Holden and Willa's relationship that will no doubt force both of them to take a good, long look at where they are and where they're headed in the future.

Beyond Season 2 premieres January 18, 2018 at 8/7c on Freeform.