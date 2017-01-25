Now Playing Beyond Stars Reveal What They Want to See in Season 2

In a network first, Freeform released the entire freshman season of its new science fiction series Beyond all at once earlier this month. A couple of weeks later the network followed that up with an early renewal during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Although the show's writers and producers aren't spilling the beans on what's to come next, the cast is certainly speculating.

"I think the end of Season 1 definitely sets up some interesting points where they can bound off," Jonathan Whitesell recently told TVGuide.com. Whitesell appears as Luke, the younger brother of Burkely Duffield's Holden, a 25-year-old who wakes up after 12 years in a coma to discover he has extraordinary abilities.

"There's some duos and some antagonists that are definitely still wanting a piece of Holden," he said.

Freeform renews Beyond for Season 2

As for what Whitesell hopes to see in Season 2, like many fans he's hoping for Luke and Holden to continue to build toward a more normal brotherly relationship.

"I feel like Luke is finally in a position where he has a tad bit of normalcy again. I feel like he really kind of understands Holden, and the brother dynamic that was switched has now kind of gone back to what it used to be. I'm really excited just to have more scenes with Luke and Holden," he said.

"It's a relationship that's been growing and right near the end it started to hit that kilter where it was before," added Duffield. "To be able to propel into the next season on the same side, I think, for the Matthews brothers is going to be pretty cool. "

The first season of Beyond is currently streaming on Freeform.com.