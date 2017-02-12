Beyoncé already came into the 59th Annual Grammy Awards a queen -- reigning over the ceremony with an impressive nine nominations for her masterpiece visual album Lemonade.

Why just take over the nominations when you can dominate the stage too? Beyoncé's performance was highly anticipated before she made the announcement earlier this month that she's expecting twins. As soon as the announcement was made though, the Grammys became about wondering how Queen Bey would tackle a high-energy performance while several months pregnant. Naturally, Bey handled it with class and delivered a spectacle for everyone watching in the audience and at home.

Bey showed up with her full preggo belly on display while the script from Lemonade played in voiceover. The performance was a spectacle of color from bright yellows and greens to cool purples and lavenders as Beyoncé took center stage, surrounded by images of other women of color. The sequence transitioned into small children running around Beyoncé as she held her stomach protectively.

When the lights came up, Beyoncé -- in full gold gown and a tall crown on her head -- went into a slow performance of "Love Drought." As she sang, "You and me could make it rain now," blue confetti rained on the crowd from above.

Then Bey took a seat -- remember, she's pregnant -- and went into a somber crooning of her ballad, "Sandcastles." The song is a personal admittance from Lemonade where she forgives Jay-Z for past transgressions. It was a powerful moment in her performance at the Grammys as she sat center stage, bathed in golden light while serenading the audience.

Bey proved at the Grammys that you can slow things down without making it boring. She made it creative and beautiful, which is what an artist is supposed to do, and that's why they call her Queen Bey.

"If we're going to heal, let it be glorious," oh and how it was. Bey ended the performance with a standing ovation from the entire Staples Center.

