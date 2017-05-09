Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The acting on Better Call Saul's third season is so good that there are four actors who could conceivably earn a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Banks, who plays Mike Ehrmantraut; Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus Fring; Michael McKean, who plays Chuck McGill; and Michael Mando, who plays Nacho Varga.

Of these four, only Banks has previously been nominated for his work on Better Call Saul. He's been nominated twice (as well as once for Breaking Bad and once in 1989 for Wiseguy), and he should have won in 2015 for his incredible performance in "Five-O." Unsurprisingly, he's a competitor again this year.

Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael McKean and Michael Mando, Better Call Saul

But Mando says that the guy to beat this year is McKean, and after his extraordinary showing in Monday's episode "Chicanery," it's hard not to agree.

"Don't get too attached" to Chuck McGill, warns Better Call Saul's Michael McKean

So will they campaign against each other?

"I don't campaign, and I don't compete," says McKean.

But Banks?

"I will trash these two," he says of Esposito and Mando. "I'm throwing them under the bus." Don't let them near your small pets or "woodland creatures."

Emmy nominations are announced July 13. May the worst man win.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.