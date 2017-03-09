Better Call Saul, AMC's brilliant Breaking Bad prequel, starts its third season on April 10th.

To get you even more excited fthat you already are for the continuing misadventures of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), AMC released a new teaser via Entertainment Weekly on Thursday that gives fans a good look at an old nemesis: drug kingpin Gustavo Fring (Michael McKean). The baddie appears at the very end in his chipper Los Pollos Hermanos chicken impresario guise, asking if there's anything he can help you with.

Before that, there's a glimpse at Wexler & McGill's spiffy new logo (that's actually a high liability partnership), Chuck (Michael McKean) warning Jimmy he'll pay for what he did to his brother, Jimmy in prison orange, and much more.

Better Call Saul's third season premieres Monday, April 10 at 10/9c on AMC.