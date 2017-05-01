I was just thinking about the characters on Better Call Saul whose stories we don't know the endings to. We know from Breaking Bad how things turn out for Mike (Jonathan Banks), Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and a few others, but we don't yet know what happens to Chuck (Michael McKean) or Kim (Rhea Seehorn).

Presumably, Chuck isn't going to make it. Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) wrenching "you're going to die alone" speech last episode felt prophetic, and Michael McKean warned us to not get too attached. Chuck's betrayal of Jimmy followed by his death could be one of the main things that frees Jimmy to become Saul, since he's no longer seeking his by-the-book brother's approval.

It's very difficult to predict what happens to Kim, though. There's a possibility she's even still in Jimmy/Saul's life in some capacity during the events of Breaking Bad, since we know almost nothing about Saul's personal life.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

But watching this sneak peek from tonight's new episode, "Sabrosito," it's pretty clear Jimmy is going to lose her. In that look of love he gives her, it's clear that she is the best thing in his life. That look feels like it's supposed to be heartbreaking, and eventually it's going to be. She's going to be part of the making of Saul, too.

In the clip, Kim has just figured out the handyman Chuck has hired to fix the door Jimmy "damaged" (not "destroyed") when he broke into Chuck's house, and comes into his office to give him the info so he can send his own guy to scope out what Chuck is up to. He's working on the letter of confession Chuck is going to use to try to get him disbarred, and he's so grateful for Kim's help.

Oh, and that "creme de la creme" guy that Jimmy has for the job? That's definitely Mike, and that's the first time Jimmy has mentioned his underworld associate to Kim. Saul is getting closer and closer.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.