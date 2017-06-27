AMC renewed Better Call Saul for a fourth season, which was an expected move, but for fans of the Breaking Bad prequel (and possibly the best show on TV? Debate!), it's still worthy of a sigh of relief since we were all looking around and asking each other what was taking the network so long to extend it.

The series, which just concluded its third season earlier this month, will return with 10 episodes in 2018. Looking back on history, we can guesstimate that Season 4 will premiere sometime next spring.

What AMC didn't mention at all in its press release was that this would be the last season of Better Call Saul, which is even better news for fans. However, given that the show's timeline is speeding up to Breaking Bad's start, it's reasonable to believe that Better Call Saul could be eyeing an end date soon. Breaking Bad lasted five seasons, and Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould said that Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) story would take about the same amount as Walter White's.

We still have yet to see Saul Goodman the shady lawyer make a proper appearance in Better Call Saul, as Jimmy McGill is still using his real name in his legal business, but the name Saul Goodman did make an appearance as Jimmy started an advertising gig -- Saul Goodman Productions -- to make commercials for local business.

There's also still the issue of how far Better Call Saul will go into the future. We've seen plenty of scenes of post-Breaking Bad Saul Goodman working at a Cinnabon in Omaha, and we're hoping that the end of Better Call Saul gives us a bit of closure on this character. Perhaps it ends with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) showing up to the counter and ordering a cinnamon roll?

Better Call Saul returns next year.