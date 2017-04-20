Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Mike Ehrmantraut, played by Jonathan Banks on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is known for his cantankerous, no-nonsense attitude, which has led to unforgettable one-liners like "I can foresee a lot of possible outcomes to this thing, and not a single one of them involves Miller Time."

He's not known for using cutesy expressions, though, which is why it's kind of weird that he said "easy-peasy." But say it he did, in "Pimento," an episode from Better Call Saul's first season.

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

He didn't say it without a fight, though.

Banks argued with executive producer Thomas Schnauz, who wrote and directed "Pimento," about whether or not a guy as tough as Mike would use a phrase as soft as "easy-peasy."

Banks may have lost the battle, but he still doesn't think Mike would say "easy-peasy." And he has his own way of sticking it to Schnauz:

"He's saved in my phone as 'Little Prince,'" says Banks.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.