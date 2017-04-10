Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Better Call Saul, which kicks off its third season Monday, is bringing back the biggest bad guy in Breaking Bad history: Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), the international drug kingpin/fast food entrepreneur/guy who will slash his own lieutenant's throat with a box cutter to make an intimidating point.

In real life, though, Esposito is beloved by his co-stars, a love that was on display when he, Jonathan Banks (who plays his fixer, Mike Ehrmantraut) and Michael Mando (who plays cartel soldier Nacho Varga) stopped by TVGuide.com's office to preview what's coming up in Season 3.

"Season 3 is really developing some relationships that are going to bear a lot of their fruit in Season 4," Esposito said. "Of course, Gus Fring is back, which is really wonderful for me to be back with the family."

Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito and Michael Mando

For Esposito, the best part of taking another spin as Gus is seeing how the relationships from Breaking Bad started, like the one with cartel boss Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and, of course, a certain parking lot attendant/former crooked cop.

"This is, in my opinion, the best season of Better Call Saul," said Mando. "The stakes are higher for every single character and the storyline's like a bunch of little rivers starting to turn into one giant river."

Mando is honored to get to work with Esposito, and Banks, well, you'll see how he feels.

Better Call Saul premieres Monday, April 10 at 10/9c on AMC.