Grey's Anatomy may have just lost a major character with Nathan Riggs' (Martin Henderson) exit, but they've already got some fresh blood lined up to take his place. One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz has officially been tapped for a short arc in Season 14.

Lenz will be playing Jenny, and if you're hoping for more news on her character and storyline, then you're out of luck. Besides her name, any and all details about this future character are being kept strictly under wraps, which just makes you wonder what on earth Grey's Anatomy could be cooking up this time.

This won't be Lenz's first time around the block on a Shondaland show, since she was originally cast to play the role of Zoe in the dearly departed The Catch. Her role was recast before the show hit the air, but we still count it as a Shonda credit for Lenz.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.