Cue the slap bass grooves, because things are getting hot and steamy up in here.

2017 is quickly disappearing from our rear view mirrors, and we've already taken a look at the best shows, best performances and best kisses of the year. What's left? Sex.

Our crack crew of researchers looked through every bonk, poke and bow-chicka-wow on television from the year and assembled the best sex scenes from 2017, all for your viewing pleasure. Press play on the video above to see clips from Outlander, Game of Thrones, The Fosters and more. (Mostly SWF.)

And because 2017 was the most inclusive year of television ever, the list includes boy-girl, girl-girl, trans boy-girl, boy-boy, boy-demigod, aunt-nephew and teen boy-pillow, so I think we got most inclinations covered.

Is there anything we left out?