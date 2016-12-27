Like anyone with a heart and mad love for Canadian teen dramas, we flailed a bit when Drake -- we mean, uh, Aubrey Graham -- reunited with Nina Dobrev for a mini Degrassi: The Next Generation reunion at at the American Music Awards this year. But that short-lived moment on stage was just one of the the awesome trips down memory lane we took in 2016.

Did you know there was a huge Friday Night Lights cast reunion in Texas this summer? Or that the folks from Beverly Hills, 90210 reunited to remind us that Luke Perry, who will next appear on The CW's Riverdale, can still get it? It's true! So check out the video above to see the best TV cast reunions of 2016. Just try not to get overwhelmed when you realize you missed out on the chance to hang with some of your favorite TV casts.