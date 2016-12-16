Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

We asked TVGuide.com readers what they thought the best episode of 2016 was, and they answered: Orange Is the New Black's "The Animals" is the fan-favorite episode of the year.

Season 4's penultimate episode featured the - SPOILER! -- tragic death of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley), a loss which will continue to be felt when the series eventually returns next year. The episode also drew together many of the season's ongoing storylines -- Suzanne's (Uza Aduba) PTSD after being forced to fight, Piscatella's (Brad William Henke) torture of Red (Kate Mulgrew), Caputo's (Nick Sandow) inability to control the guards - when the women banded together to get Piscatella out of Litchfield. But when the peaceful protest got shut down by the guards, an already traumatized Suzanne began acting erratically. Poussey went to help her, but instead she got pushed to the ground and held there by Bayley (Alan Aisenberg), who accidentally suffocated Poussey beneath him while he attempted to subdue Suzanne.

It was a heartbreaking episode that more than deserves the honor of best episode of the year. Check out TVGuide.com readers' full rankings below, and check out our picks right here!

1. Orange Is the New Black, "The Animals"

2. Game of Thrones, "The Winds of Winter"

3. Stranger Things, "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers"

4. Supergirl, "World's Finest"

5. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia"

6. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "November 13"

7. iZombie, "Salivation Army"

8. The Americans, "The Magic of David Copperfield V: The Statue of Liberty Disappears"

9. Luke Cage, "Manifest"

10. Black Mirror, "San Junipero"

11. Saturday Night Live, "Dave Chapelle/A Tribe Called Quest"

12. Jane the Virgin, "Chapter Forty-Four"

13. Veep, "Mother"

14. The Night Of, "The Beach"

15. American Crime, "Episode 8"

16. Bob's Burgers, "Glued, Where's My Bob?"

17. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "I'm Going to the Beach with Josh and His Friends!"

18. Rectify, "A House Divided"

19. Atlanta, "B.A.N."

20. BoJack Horseman, "Fish Out of Water