As a wise Slayer once said, Halloween is the night where you "come as you aren't." It's also an excuse for the people who already play dress-up for a living to dress up as other people on TV shows. There have been many a Halloween costume on the small screen over the years, so while you work on your Stranger Things costume this year, let's count down the top 12 looks TV has given us in honor of All Hallows' Eve.

12. Alan (Jon Cryer) as Ducky, Two and a Half Men

Cryer resurrected his iconic Pretty in Pink character Ducky in the 12th and final season of the sitcom. We were only shocked that 1) he waited this long to go meta; and 2) he looked exactly the same.



11. Jim (John Krasinski) as Three-Hole Punch Jim, The Office

Jim's rather, uh, economical costumes are perfect inspiration for all you anti-Halloween folk who find yourselves in a must-dress-up event. You could go as Dave, Popeye or "Bookface." Our fave, though, is Three-Hole Punch Jim. Because we can have him either way: Plain White Jim or Three-Hole Punch.

10. Leslie (Amy Poehler) as Rosie the Riveter and Ann (Rashida Jones) as Gabby Douglas, Parks and Recreation

There is no greater marriage of character and costume than Leslie Knope and Rosie the Riveter. Simple, perfect. Add in Ann as another true patriot, Olympic gold medalist gymnast and "it girl" at that moment, Gabby Douglas, and you have us, unlike McKayla Maroney, very impressed.



9. All of Britta's (Gillian Jacobs) costumes, Community

Britta britta'd a lot of things, but she was always aces when it came to Halloween costumes (lbr, the whole Greendale gang was). Rather than wear less, Britta always went against the grain and covered up her bod, dressing up as a dragon-turtle T-Rex and a hunk of ham. She has her reasons.

8. Nick (Jake Johnson) "Bee" Arthur, New Girl

BEE ARTHUR, GUYS. 'Nuff said.



7. The Stranger Things boys as Ghostbusters

Stranger Things is a nostalgic tribute to all things '80s, and nothing is more 1984 than dressing up as Ghostbusters for Halloween. It's just so accurate that these nerdy boys would dress up as that year's iconic set of nerdy men.

6. Ross (David Schwimmer) as Spudnik, Friends

This is just inspired. Not to be confused with doody or space doody.

5. Bill (Martin Starr) as the Bionic Woman, Freaks and Geeks

Iconic.

4. Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan) and Ted's (Josh Radnor) third-wheel costumes, How I Met Your Mother

Yeah, the Slutty Pumpkin is legendary, but we're going for a deep cut here. Couples costumes are great and all, but before you plan one with your significant other, think of your single friends out there. Be inclusive like Marshall, Lily and Ted. Plus, this is just an A+ for creativity.



3. Willow as a hooker ghost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy always slayed its Halloween episodes, but we're partial to Season 2's "Halloween," in which a spell turned the Scooby Gang into whatever costume they were wearing. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) became a damsel in distress, Xander (Nicholas Brendon) became an Army man and Willow chickened out on a hooker get-up, so she became the hottest ghost ever.

2. Penny (Casey Wilson) and Max (Adam Pally) as a mom and her baby in a Baby Bjorn, Happy Endings

This is easily the funniest and most frightening costume of all time. Not optimal for eating or trips to the bathroom though.

1. Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Paige (Lindsey Shaw) as Barbarella and Marlene Dietrich, Pretty Little Liars

Few things about PLL's ineffable Ghost Train episode (or PLL itself) make sense, but we're not going to start questioning this look. Living. For. It.

