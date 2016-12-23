1. The boys from Stranger Things, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Many fans came away from Netflix's hit summer sensation Stranger Things praising the writing of the four young boys at its center, and that's because for the first time in years someone figured out how to not only write children in a way that didn't leave us wanting to push them into oncoming traffic, but also draw realistic friendships between them. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) were a strong three-way bromance even though they didn't always get along, and their determined search for their missing friend (Noah Schnapp) helped to elevate Stranger Things to a level of bromance we hadn't seen in years.

2. Harry and Cisco, The Flash (The CW)

While it's true we've come to love the energy of Tom Cavanagh's H.R. in recent months, and even love that each season brings with it a new version of Harrison Wells for Cavanagh to effortlessly bring to life, we'd be lying if we said that anyone other than Harry was who we really wanted to see each week. His reluctant bromance with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), no matter how much they annoyed one another, was one of our favorite relationships on The Flash and one of our favorite bromances of 2016.

3. Riggs and Murtaugh, Lethal Weapon (Fox)

Riggs and Murtaugh were one of the best bromances in cinematic history so it only makes sense the totally mismatched partners would be an epic bromance on TV too. The chemistry between Clayne Crawford as Riggs and Damon Wayans, Sr. as Murtaugh was evident right from the start and has only gotten better. There are many things to like about Fox's Lethal Weapon, but the bromance between its leads is easily the best thing about the new series.

4. Scott and Stiles, Teen Wolf (MTV)

We know what you're thinking: Scott (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) have barely shared any screentime together this season! But that's exactly the reason they're on this list. The relationship between Scott and Stiles is the beating heart of Teen Wolf, with the brolationship between them frequently playing a role in whatever the show's latest supernatural drama happens to be. Having to watch Scott grapple with the sudden loss of that lifelong friendship, even though he couldn't remember who or what a Stiles was, took its toll on fans' hearts this season. How could Scott forget his brother? How could he forget he had a best friend? We're so glad he finally remembered... just in time for the show to take a short holiday break.

5. Major and Ravi, iZombie (The CW)

To be fair, Major (Robert Buckley) and Ravi's (Rahul Kohli) bromance hit a few speed bumps in 2016. But when one half of a friendship is lying to the other half about his recent shady behavior, which includes being blackmailed by a corporation into "killing" zombies (chill out, he was really just storing them in freezers) to protect his on- and off-again girlfriend, well, you can see how things might get complicated. But it's a testament to the deep, deep bonds of Rajor -- remember all the good times they had this year? -- that the two were able to quickly smooth things over so that they could move on to bigger, more pressing matters. You know, like maybe saving Major and preventing the zombie apocalypse.

6. Blip and Mike, Pitch (Fox)

It can be tough passing the torch when you know you're in the twilight of your career, but Mike (Mark Paul Gosselaar) seems really proud to have Blip (Mo McRae) stepping up when it comes to leading the Padres on Pitch. The two have shepherded each other through a lot of political, emotional and professional mazes over the course of the show's first season, but there doesn't seem to be much that the two can't figure out over some beers and blunt honesty. And that's a good thing, because if the Padres want any chance of surviving after Ginny's (Kylie Bunbury) season finale, it's going to need its two leaders on the same page and working together.