Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Benjamin Bratt may be a series regular on Fox's new drama Star, but he's got plenty of time for a cameo appearance on 24: Legacy -- if he's asked.

Bratt "would jump at the chance" to revive his 24: Live Another Day character, CIA Station Chief Steve Navarro, for the upcoming reboot, he told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter previews.

Check out all of TV Guide's Winter TCA coverage here!

On Live Another Day, Navarro led the operation to capture Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) in London. At the end of the series, after it's discovered that Navarro's been working with a villainous hacking group, one of his subordinates says that he'll be tried and executed for treason and murder.

Will we get to see Navarro's fate play out on 24: Legacy? If Bratt has anything to say about it, we will. Watch his enthusiastic pitch to producers in the video above.

24: Legacy premieres Sunday, Feb. 5 after the Super Bowl on Fox. Star airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.