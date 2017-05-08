Movie stars continue to take time out of their big-budget popcorn fests to dabble in elite television, and you won't hear us complain.

The latest project to draw big names is Showtime's Clinton Correctional, which will be directed by Ben Stiller and star Benicio Del Toro and Patricia Arquette, says The Hollywood Reporter. It checks off a few other boxes regarding trendy television as it's a limited series and a true-crime drama, so start the Emmy campaigns now. The series is currently in development.

Clinton Correctional tells the true story of two men who escaped from Clinton Correctional maximum security prison in New York in 2015. Del Toro will play one of the escapees, and Arquette will play the prison employee who helped them escape in exchange for Del Toro's character agreeing to kill her husband. Of course, things didn't go according to plan. Yep, this one is saucy for sure.

While networks like HBO and FX are well-versed in limited series -- which have been a boon for boosting a network's prestige -- Showtime is just getting into the genre. Idris Elba's Guerilla is currently airing, and the Twin Peaks revival and Benedict Cumberbatch's Melrose are coming soon.

