There might not be a truer testament to the increased quality of TV than the announcement that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to head up their own Showtime series, City on a Hill. And in a truly shocking turn of events... it has ties to Boston.

"City on a Hill is a gritty thriller about severe corruption and gangs, the type of series that takes you back and centers around the crime-riddled streets of Boston in the early '90s," executive producer Jennifer Todd says.

The show is based on an original idea from Affleck, telling the story of the "Boston Miracle." An African American District Attorney and a corrupt FBI veteran team up to take on a family of armored car robbers (side note: we're getting lots of Fast & Furious vibes from this show so far), which eventually leads to an overhaul of the criminal justice system in Boston.

So far, Affleck and Damon are only set to produce the show, not star in it.