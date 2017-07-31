WGN America announced Monday it has acquired the Canadian murder mystery series Bellevue, which will premiere on the network in early 2018.

The series features Anna Paquin, whose most recent TV role was in HBO's True Blood, as a detective whose past comes back to haunt her after a teenage boy wrestling with his gender identity goes missing. The case brings up old memories of her own childhood, when the titular small town was rocked by another murder mystery.

Bellevue also stars Allen Leech, who portrays Paquin's character's on-and-off-again love interest, and Shawn Doyle, who plays the department's police chief. In addition to her starring role, Paquin serves as an executive producer on the series alongside showrunner Jane Maggs.

Bellevue, WGN America

The series originally premiered on Canada's CBC Television in February and ran for eight episodes before it was canceled by the network.

When WGN America was purchased by Sinclair Media Group in May, the network announced it will no longer be producing original scripted programming and canceled its original series Underground and Outsiders. Licensing shows like Bellevue is a way to air shows that are new to American audiences while cutting the cost it takes to make new content.