The BBC has a serious problem with gender pay disparity.

Reuters reports that when the state-funded British Broadcasting Corporation publicly disclosed the salaries of its top actors and journalists, a stark gap between its male and female stars' wages was revealed.

Its highest-paid male host, Top Gear host Chris Evans (not Captain America Chris Evans), earned 2.25 million pounds (equivalent to $3.3 million USD) in 2016/17; its highest-paid female host, Claudia Winkleman, who hosts multiple shows across the BBC's networks, earned less than half a million pounds in the same time frame.

The pay disparity extends to its journalism side as well -- the male anchor of the nightly news earned 200,000 pounds more than his female counterpart. In sports, soccer anchor Gary Lineker earned 1.75 million pounds, while prominent sports correspondent Clare Balding earned less than 200,000 pounds.

Two-thirds of the network's on-air personalities earning more than 150,000 pounds a year were men.

Chris Evans, Top Gear

Lawyers have warned that the BBC could be open to discrimination lawsuits brought by its female employees.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said that the corporation needs to bridge the gender gap and vowed to have equality in the numbers of men and women appearing on-air, and in the amount they are paid, by 2020.

"We are a global broadcaster, we want to employ stars, we want to employ the very best presenters, correspondents," Hall said. "We're in a market, and it's a competitive market."