The universe of Battlestar Galactica lost one of its stars today.

Richard Hatch, who played Captain Apollo in the short-lived 1978 version of Battlestar Galactica, has passed away at the age of 71, reports TMZ. Hatch also had a recurring role on Ronald D. Moore's Syfy reimagining of the series as terrorist Tom Zarek.

Aside from Battlestar Galactica, Hatch also starred in All My Children for two years beginning in 1970 as Philip Brent and in The Streets of San Francisco in 1976 as Inspector Dan Robbins. He also had credits in The Love Boat, Hotel, Murder, She Wrote, Fantasy Island and Baywatch.

Hatch's participation in the Battlestar Galactica universe went well beyond being in front of the camera. The actor also wrote several Battlestar Galactica novels and hosted Battlestar Galactica events and panels at San Diego's Comic-Con International.

Celebrities involved with the franchise paid their respects to Hatch on social media.

Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family. — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) February 7, 2017

.Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) February 7, 2017

I share tragic news with a heavy heart. Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo #SoSayWeAll https://t.co/wmisRxVixe — Bear McCreary (@bearmccreary) February 7, 2017

Hatch is survived by his son, Paul.