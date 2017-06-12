ABC is bringing back a classic and they're enlisting a bunch of TV stars to help them out.

The competition series Battle of the Network Stars is getting the revival treatment, EW reports. The original show ran from 1976 to 1985 and featured celebs from the Big Three Networks like Good Times' Jimmie Walker and One Day at a Time's Mackenzie Phillips, who will both be competing in the reboot.

This time around, the roster has expanded to include additional networks and categories. Competitors include Buffy the Vampire Slayer alumni Julie Benz and Charisma Carpenter, O.C. star Mischa Barton, NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, actors Taye Diggs and Vivica A. Fox, former child stars Joey Lawrence and Kim Fields, and many more. Like, so many -- there will be 100 competitors in total.

Battle of the Network Stars returns June 29 at 9/8c on ABC. See below for the full cast list.

TV Sitcoms (Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, A.J. Michalka, Tracey Gold) vs. TV Kids (Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Nolan Gould, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields)

Primetime Soaps (Ian Ziering, Josh Henderson, Gabrielle Carteris, Donna Mills, Mischa Barton) vs. ABC Stars (Olivia d'Abo, Shari Belafonte, Michael Fishman, Jason Hervey, Anson Williams)

White House Shows (Cornelius Smith Jr., Marlee Matlin, Joshua Malina, LaMonica Garrett, Mary McCormack) vs. Lawyers (Elisabeth Rohm, Corbin Bernsen, Matt McGorry, Romi Dias, Catherine Bell)

Variety (Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Adrienne Houghton, Cameron Mathison, Kelly Osbourne) vs. ABC Stars (Ted Lange, Troy Gentile, Jill Whelan, Denise Richards, Joely Fisher)

TV Moms & Dads (Chad Lowe, Greg Evigan, Ted McGinley, Leslie Fera, Jackee Harry) vs. TV Kids (Jimmie Walker, Mackenzie Phillips, Jonathan Lipnicki, Krista Marie Yu, Jeremy Miller)

Variety (Joanna Krupa, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Gilles Marini, Jack Osbourne) vs. TV Sex Symbols (Keegan Allen, Traci Bingham, Rosa Blasi, Brant Daugherty, Galen Gering)

Cops (Erik Estrada, Larry Wilcox, Kelly Hu, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Lorenzo Lamas) vs. TV Sitcoms (Todd Bridges, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Dave Foley, Willie Garson, Jenna von Oy)

Famous TV Families (Danny Bonaduce, Barry Williams, Beverley Mitchell, Willie Aames, Charlene Tilton) vs. Doctors (Thomas Calabro, Taye Diggs, Rachelle Lefevre, Deidre Hall, Benjamin Hollingsworth)

Troublemakers (Vivica A. Fox, Paul Johansson, John Barrowman, Julie Benz, Catherine Bach) vs.TV Lifeguards (David Chokachi, Brande Roderick, Parker Stevenson, Nicole Eggert, Gena Lee Nolin)

Cops (Marisol Nichols, Roma Maffia, Adrian Zmed, Fred Dryer, Ryan Paevey) vs. Sci-Fi Fantasy (Lou Ferrigno, Vinnie Jones, Charisma Carpenter, Kevin Sorbo, Jill Wagner)

Battle of the Network Stars

Battle of the Network Stars

Battle of the Network Stars

Battle of the Network Stars