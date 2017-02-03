If you didn't cry during the most recent episode of Baskets, you must have a heart of stone.

In "Bail," Christine's (Louie Anderson) struggle with her diabetes and healthier lifestyle are put into focus when she's forced to break her routine and bail Chip (Zach Galifianakis) out of prison in Camarillo. Throughout the episode, Christine is plagued by guilt about her parenting, but by its emotional conclusion - in which Christine drives to a secluded beach to do her water aerobics in private - Christine has begun to learn that she can't just be a mother any longer and needs to prioritize taking care of herself as well.

"Last year, I said to the writers and [showrunner Jonathan Krisel], could you make Christine twirl?" Anderson tells TVGuide.com. "And I just wanted them to interpret that themselves. I didn't want to give them any direction on it. And they did."

Referring to the scene shot in the Pacific Ocean, Anderson admitted, "That was a very emotional scene for me to shoot. I broke down after that scene."

"I think it signified a lot of things in my own life," the Emmy winner continued. "It's really interesting when you can have a parallel. I've been trying to take care of my health a lot better this year. And when people say that, it may sound easy, but it's not like you get on this 90-day thing. This is a life change. And when you make a life change, it's like a road that's being re-routed. And it's not easy and you have to constantly not go on that road you're so used to."

Baskets airs Thursdays at 10/9c on FX.