Ten years after The Sopranos aired its enigmatic final episode, it looks like the long arm of the law has finally caught up to its last surviving entity: Satin Dolls, the real-life bar and strip club that stood in for mobster meetup joint Bada Bing, has been ordered to shut down by the government of New Jersey.

Bada Bing was a pivotal setting during The Sopranos' eight-year run, and one of Tony Soprano's favorite places to do business. Now, in a case of art imitating life, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino has identified Satin Dolls as a criminally-connected haunt owned and operated by the Cardinalle family, with patriarch Anthony Cardinalle (who pled guilty in 2013 to involvement in a conspiracy spearheaded by the Genovese crime family) continuing to run the business despite a court order to the contrary, USA Today reports.

The club has been ordered to sell or transfer its liquor license and cease live entertainment — so if you're a fan of the HBO drama who's been planning a pilgrimage to this Garden State Graceland, this is probably your last call (and last dance) before the bar once known as Bada Bing goes bye-bye.