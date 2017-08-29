Another Bachelor alum is expanding their family.

Emily Maynard, who appeared on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, is expecting her fourth child, Us Weekly reports. Her husband Tyler Johnson revealed the big news in a sweet Instagram post. The two already share two kids: Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 11 months. Maynard's daughter Ricki, 12, is from a previous relationship.

The happy news comes after a string of heartbreak for the ex-reality contestant. She first competed for Brad Womack's heart in Season 15 of The Bachelor back in 2011. Womack proposed in the finale but the two just couldn't make it work after the show ended. Maynard went on to star in The Bachelorette in 2012 and got engaged to Jef Holm. Again, her relationship fizzled after the show.

She would eventually find love with Johnson, whom she met prior to her stint on both ABC shows. They married in 2014 and have remained together since.