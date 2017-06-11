Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The previously in-production fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended amid allegations of misconduct, as confirmed by E! Online.

In a statement to the site, the production company, Warner Bros., revealed in a statement Sunday, "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The status of the season's future prospects of picking up production remains unclear, and details about the exact nature of the allegations remain unknown.

The season premiere was expected to debut on Tuesday, August 8th, with Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Robby Hayes, Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti, Derek Peth, Vinny Venteria, Alex Woytkiw, Ben Zorn, DeMario Jackson, Alexis Waters, Danielle Maltby, Jasmine Goode, Kristina Schulman, Lacey Mark, Taylor Nolan, Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, and Corinne Olympios expected to appear in the new Mexico-set run.

Bachelor in Paradise is scheduled to return August 8 on ABC.