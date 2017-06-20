Bachelor in Paradise will resume production after their internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct.

In a statement obtained by TVGuide.com, Warner Bros. said: "As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

"We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise," ABC said in a statement. "Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC." An ABC representative said that the August 8 premiere may or may not need to shift depending on the production schedule, but it's still too early to tell.

Production on the fourth season of The Bachelor spin-off was shut down on June 11 after a producer filed a complaint alleging misconduct. The incident in question reportedly involved contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on June 4, with accusations that Jackson engaged in sexual activity with Olympios when she was too intoxicated to consent.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson declined to comment on whether Olympios and/or Jackson will return.

Both Olympios and Jackson have hired attorneys since production was suspended. In her official statement on the matter made last Wednesday, Olympios said that she has little memory of what occurred on the night of June 4, but that she is "a victim."

"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality," Olympios said. "As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Jackson has maintained his innocence throughout the scandal, saying that the reports surrounding the incident have "assassinated" his character and claiming he lost his job over the allegations. On Friday, Jackson's attorney revealed he had requested tapes of the incident and that "the tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario's name."

Bachelor in Paradise was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8 on ABC.