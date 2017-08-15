After JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette ended last year, most of us pretty much forgot all about her runner-up, former professional swimmer Robby Hayes. He never entered the conversation as a potential Bachelor because he just wasn't very popular. People thought he was phony and narcissistic because of his artificially white teeth and preposterously perfect hair. Most of us kind of filed him away in our memories.
Until he came back for the Bachelor in Paradise season premiere. Then we remembered how much fun it is to clown on Robby Swim Trunks.
Twitter was merciless and hilarious with its jokes at Robby's expense. He got called a Ken doll (he's not even one of those new hipster Kens; he's a traditional Ken doll) like 50,000 times. Even the show made fun of him, changing his job title to "social media influencer," which he called himself during the episode, causing Raven to roll her eyes off the beach into the ocean during the episode. It ruled.
Here are the best jokes at Robby's expense from the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.
for real tho #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/IYtiQhQFW3— maggie (@magpie_1989) August 15, 2017
I wish I loved myself as much as Robby loves himself. #BachelorInParadise— Bachelor Fanatic (@bachfanatic93) August 15, 2017
I hope everyone watching #BachelorInParadise realizes that, yes, you can achieve your professional goals @JackJ_Stone @RobbyHHayes pic.twitter.com/2hkgUFnQfl— Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) August 15, 2017
When Raven made fun of him about being a "social media influencer" after their date, everyone was like "YAAAAAS!"
RAVEN MOCKING ROBBY FOR BEING AN "INFLUENCER" IS GIVING ME LIFE @ravengates09 #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/ftDlkC2gB9— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 15, 2017
Raven roasting Robby for talking about being an ~influencer~ is the realest moment I've seen on this damn show #BachelorInParadise— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 15, 2017
There was a whole sub-section of jokes about him being a Ken doll.
Robby's hair hasn't moved since Jojo's season #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/KDGdDRnWZM— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 15, 2017
Deleted footage from Robby's intro. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/TrzpA2HDza— Jordan Rodgers Hair (@JRodgersHair) August 15, 2017
When Robby meets Amanda ..#bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/5AIdqWpfFo— Leila Vafai (@leilavafaiii) August 15, 2017
The premiere was a frustrating episode overall, but this was classic BiP fun.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.