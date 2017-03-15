The Bachelor runner-up Raven Gates is going on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, and guys are already lining up to holler at her. Up first is James Taylor, the cute Texan country musician from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

During Monday's finale, when Raven impressed Bachelor Nation with her composure while being dumped, the Jimbonator tweeted, "Lord have mercy, raven meet me in Paradise?! You deserve a good southern gentleman."

When asked about Taylor's tweet, Raven told Us Weekly that she had seen it and thought it was "very sweet." She hasn't met Taylor yet, but said "I want to get to know James, so it's definitely not a no."

Lord have mercy, raven meet me in Paradise?! You deserve a good southern gentleman. #TheBachelorFinale — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) March 14, 2017

They follow each other on Twitter, so maybe there will be a little DM sliding before Paradise?

James T. hasn't been confirmed for Paradise yet -- so far the only definite guests are Raven and Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson -- but hopefully he gets to go, because he and Raven would be great together. Unlike Nick Viall, James loves to have fun. (Nick's lukewarm on fun). And he seems like a better match for Raven culturally -- he's a God-fearing, Texas-bred country singer who lives in Nashville, and she's a girl from a small town in Arkansas that loves "faith, family and football."

Raven Gates may have been the runner-up on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, but in the long run, she's going to come out on top. Bachelor Nation loves her, because she's willing to open up and be vulnerable, handles tough situations with optimism and grace (most of the time -- sometimes she beats her cheating boyfriend with a shoe), and she's a lot of fun. And that was all before Nick told her he was going to miss her and she said "I know."

She's going to be the belle of Paradise.

