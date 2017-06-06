Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing 5 Things We're Looking Forward to on Bachelor in Paradise

On Tuesday ABC released the complete initial roster for Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, the spin-off where eliminated Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants hang out and hook up in Mexico, and it's going to be a very fun fiasco.

For the women, the new cast members are Alexis Waters, Danielle Maltby, Jasmine Goode, Kristina Schulman, Lacey Mark and Taylor Nolan, who are all from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. They're joining previously revealed cast members Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton and Corinne Olympios, with whom Taylor feuded on The Bachelor so bitterly that it's kind of a surprise she agreed to do this show.

For the men, it's mostly a bunch of guys from JoJo Fletcher's season: runner-up Robby Hayes, Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti, Derek Peth, Vinny Venteria and Alex Woytkiw. There's also Ben Zorn, one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's cast-offs, and DeMario Jackson, the only one of Rachel's guys announced so far, though more will be revealed as the season progresses and more get eliminated.

Notable absences so far include Chad Johnson, who is due for a redemption arc after his messy exit last season, and Blake Killpack, the hot veteran who got cut early from Rachel's season, which caused much fan disappointment.

More contestants, male and female, will be announced at a later date.

Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Tuesday, August 8 at 8/7c and air on Mondays after that.