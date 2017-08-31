Bachelor in Paradise stars Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan are engaged!

Derek popped the question to Taylor during the taping of the Paradise aftershow on Wednesday, Us Weekly reports.

"Derek and Taylor got engaged last night," a source told the magazine. "No one knew Derek was going to propose. He gave her a Neil Lane ring."

Derek competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on The Bachelorette and Nolan appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, where she memorably feuded with Corinne Olympios. While neither of those opportunities ended in romance for the reality stars, they quickly coupled up during the first days of filming Paradise in Mexico earlier this summer and have been together ever since.

Getting engaged after only three months of dating definitely qualifies as a whirlwind romance. However, as the pair discussed on a recent episode of Paradise, filming the reality series has meant they've spent far more time together than your average couple out in the real world. Bachelor in Paradise has already resulted in two marriages and two babies (Tanner & Jade and Evan & Carly), the highest success rate for any Bachelor franchise show. So who knows, maybe these two crazy kids really can make it work. Mazels all around!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.