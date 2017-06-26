When DeMario Jackson first announced he was going to sit down with E! News to tell his version of events of the Bachelor in Paradise encounter he had with Corinne Olympios, we anticipated getting a very different story than the one we'd already heard. In reality, the disparities are even more extreme than anticipated.

According to DeMario, he and Olympios forged a quick bond on Bachelor in Paradise, given that they were both cast as the villains of their respective Bachelor/Bachelorette narratives.

"Our first real conversation was at the bar," he says of their first meeting in quotes provided by E!. "We were hanging out. We kind of were just complimenting each other on being villains. I was like, look, I've accepted this role. We were kind of just laughing, like, 'Oh, we're about to dominate Paradise!' Like homie stuff, like really, really like friends."

From there, he details how they became physical and moved to the pool, making sure to mention that he purposefully had the cameras follow them.

"[We were] kissing, rubbing, touching. It's nothing too sexual yet," he says. "Things got wild because it was more her being the aggressor, which was sexy...When you have a very attractive girl telling you what she wants, it's like a very, like, 'Wow, OK! This is hot. This is very...I like it.'"

DeMario says this was the point of the evening where bathing suits started to come off.

"I get out of the pool, and I have my legs in the pool and I'm just hanging out... This is when she gets up out of the pool and puts her lady parts right on my face... She straddled me, like put her...literally smack dab right there," putting his palm to his face. "I'm like, 'Oh s--t!'"

E! also quoted DeMario about the following morning, where he says he and Corrine had friendly interactions, though she did tell him the producers had cut her off from drinking for the day.

Filming continued for another three days, after which a producer pulled him aside and told him that he needed to drop out of the show. "He goes, 'Here's what I'm gonna need you to do: I'm going to need you to bow out. Tell [Chris Harrison] and the crew you that you love them, you're thankful. However, you -- you know you're not there for the right reasons,'" DeMario says. "I'm like, what the f--k? Straight up. He goes, 'I can't tell you what I know, but it's going to be bad if you don't leave tonight.'"

The second half of the two-part interview is scheduled to air Tuesday (June 27th). Hopefully some of the details get filled in -- like what happened immediately after their pool encounter -- between tonight and tomorrow's interviews.

Bachelor in Paradise scheduled to resume filming this week.