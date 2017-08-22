Dean Unglert became our beautiful boy on The Bachelorette. His above-average intelligence and Bieber-ish dreaminess made him such a fan favorite that he entered the conversation as a serious possibility for the next star of The Bachelor. TV Guide did a poll before the finale of who fans want to be the next Bachelor and Dean came in just one percentage point lower than Peter Kraus, the most obvious choice for the next Bachelor. If we had done a poll right after the finale, though, Dean probably would have come out on top, since Peter didn't come off super well in the season ender.

It's funny, because when that first poll went up, Dean and Peter both seemed like good choices. But now, just a few weeks later, they both seem unlikely to get there. Creator Mike Fleiss is taking subliminal shots at Peter on Twitter, and Dean looks like a dog -- and not a nice dog, like Ben Z.'s.

Bachelor in Paradise: Dean Is Awful and Just What the Show Needs

Dean started out on Bachelor in Paradise with Kristina and even went home to Kentucky with her when production shut down. But when they got back, he was like "if someone else asks you out, go out with them (because I will go out with someone else if they ask)." It was a bad look, to say the least. Dean did manage to patch things up with her enough to get a rose. But then Danielle L. and her cleavage showed up the next day, and he was like "Kristina? I haven't heard that name in years."

He's playing two women at once; he wants to have his watermelon cake and eat it too. He wants to get out of his relationship with Kristina without looking like a bad guy. He wants her to pull the trigger. But doing that makes him look worse, because he looks dishonest and manipulative (and really, really immature). As Jack Stone put it, "Dean's great if you are in middle school. Dean's not great if you're an actual adult with a career."

On Twitter, this famous gif came out:

Which about sums it up. People are turning on Dean. Who wants to watch a Bachelor who would send a 2 a.m. "you up?" text?

What you do you think? Did this episode hurt Dean's chances of becoming the Bachelor?

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.