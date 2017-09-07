Former Bachelor-hopeful-turned-ultimate-f--kboi Dean Unglert is still going for that redemption arc, y'all.

Kristina Schulman finally freed herself of Dean's trifling ways when she bounced out of Bachelor in Paradise in Monday night's episode, leaving him to pursue his other relationship with Danielle "D-Lo" Lombard (who also deserves better). We know from next week's preview of the finale that Dean's going to get it from both girls, but apparently our blue-eyed Cassanova is still hoping he can fix things with Kristina.

After Monday's episode and a severe tongue-lashing from Twitter, Dean Instagrammed a sweet photo of the two canoodling, claiming that Kristina is out of his league (which is accurate). Now, he's saying the two are "talking" now that the show has wrapped.

"Kristina's great," he tells Us Weekly. "You know, her and I had to sit down and talk to each other and hopefully there's a time that we can figure it out and see what happens from there. But we're just for now casually talking and seeing if there's anything there."

The sound you just heard was the collective groan of women everywhere.

Kristina, and any woman who feels they are currently a Kristina in their life, if you're reading this -- do better. Reread Raven's Instagram message. Save it. Print it out. Tape it to your bathroom mirror if you have to. Play Dua Lipa's "New Rules" on repeat. Join a boxing gym. There are better things out there for you than this, like being the next Bachelorette. Just remember we are your Tyra Banks, and we're rooting for you.

Bachelor in Paradise continues Monday at 8/7c on ABC.