Last week, DeMario Jackson got his turn on the couch to tell his side of things following his involvement in the infamous Bachelor in Paradise scandal. Tonight, it was Corinne Olympios' turn to talk to Chris Harrison and the world.

An admittedly nervous Corinne admitted that she was "doing a lot better" and spent time with her mom to get through the ordeal. But it's the aftermath of that day in the pool with DeMario that Corinne is having problems with, because she can't remember what happened that fateful night that led the show to shut down production when a producer alleged DeMario sexually assaulted Corinne.

"The first day, unfortunately, I don't remember much of," Corinne said, recalling what she could of the day she and DeMario hooked up in broad daylight in a pool at the resort in Sayulita, Mexico. She admitted to drinking too much while on medication that amplifies the affects of alcohol. "It can look like you're totally present and totally there, but your mind is not anywhere near. It impairs your judgment, it completely unbalances you, it's just crazy."

And the next day was mostly normal, or so she thought.

Corinne Olympios, Bachelor in Paradise



"There was no hard feelings against [DeMario]," Corinne said. "I went about my day normally, and we were cordial still. I mean, I didn't know him from before the first day there. It wasn't anything. It was just normal."

Harrison asked Corinne straight up if she felt Demario did anything wrong, and she said no, adding "it was just an unfortunate, annoying situation that went down and it really sucks."

But things went bad shortly after. Corinne says DeMario "went on the defense" when the scandal broke, and wishes that the two could have talked it out before the flames were fanned by DeMario speaking with the media. She thinks that DeMario may have thought she believed he did something to her in the pool that day.

Bachelor in ParadiseWas a Lot of Waiting to Get to DeMario's Sit-Down

"I really just want people to know I don't blame DeMario," Corinne said. "I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario."

As for what she would say to DeMario now?

"I would want to tell him, listen like, I respect you as a human, I have nothing against you, I'm so sorry you had to go through this," she said. "I know exactly what it feels like, I had to go through it too. I wish you all the best and I'm sorry."

What wasn't addressed was Corinne's statement put out through her lawyer that said she was a "victim." That became an important part of the narrative -- true or otherwise -- that was being built up around the scandal by the media while ABC and Warner Bros. held details close to their chests. Harrison has repeatedly targeted the media's role in the scandal, accusing them of being predatory and blowing things out of proportion.

Bachelor in Paradise next airs on Monday, Sept. 4 at 8/7c on ABC.