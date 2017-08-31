In case Corinne Olympios' sit-down with Chris Harrison on Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise didn't convince you that DeMario Jackson is innocent of the sexual misconduct allegations that got the show temporarily shut down earlier this summer, these photos of the pair's reunion on Wednesday night outside of a West Hollywood nightclub where the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show's afterparty was being held should do it.

People obtained paparazzi photos of what's presumably Jackson and Olympios' first time seeing each other since production was shut down in June, and the two attention hogs made a show of demonstrating that there's no hard feelings. Corinne even jumped into DeMario's arms, wrapped her legs around his body and planted a kiss on his cheek.

During her interview, Olympios exonerated Jackson of any wrongdoing, saying "I really just want people to know I don't blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario."

She added that if she saw him, she would tell him "I have nothing against you, I'm so sorry you had to go through this, I know exactly what it feels like, I had to go through it too. I wish you all the best and I'm sorry."

Maybe she told him all that, but it looks like actions speak louder than words.

Wednesday's aftershow taping featured the engagement of contestants Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan.

