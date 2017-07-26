Most of the time, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison's job is pretty cushy, but sometimes he has to facilitate the difficult conversations and those interviews are his time to shine. And Harrison says he's planning to have one of those conversations later this summer when he interviews former Bachelor in Paradise contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios about the scandal that temporarily got the show shut down.

Harrison talked to Entertainment Tonight at the taping of The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special last week, and he said that he plans to sit down with Jackson and Olympios together and get to the bottom of what happened.

Jackson and Olympios had a drunken sexual encounter on the first night of filming, and later a producer who did not witness the encounter filed a misconduct complaint with production company Warner Bros. alleging that Olympios was too intoxicated to consent. Production was shut down while Warner Bros. conducted an investigation and resumed a few weeks later without Jackson and Olympios after the company found no evidence of misconduct. During the initial investigation, Olympios said that she was "a victim" and after Warners Bros.' verdict, she revealed her legal team was moving forward with its own investigation, but that ended without charges and she said she accepted the outcome.

Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson, Bachelor in Paradise

Harrison presumably plans to talk about all of that with the two in a sit-down interview, since a brief hot seat interview during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show after the finale probably wouldn't be enough (though the interview would likely be a segment that airs during the reunion show).

"Honestly, after tonight I don't know how that dialogue's going to [go]," Harrison told ET, saying he was "surprised" by Jackson's "bad choices" during the Men Tell All taping (Jackson reportedly said that producers set him up by blindsiding him with an appearance by an ex-girlfriend accusing him of cheating. BiP was not discussed). "I thought I had an idea before tonight, but I also thought we'd have a better moment than we had tonight. So, I don't know. Now I'm not really sure how it's going to be. We'll see."

In any case, Harrison emphasized that fans need to be patient and that an explanation is coming.

"All will be explained and I really do mean that," he said. "I need people to understand this was not a black-and-white, cut-and-dry issue. It's really -- there's a lot of layers to it. It was very confusing. I went through it and it was confusing. So, trust me. It needs to all play out."

Jackson has already told his side of the story in great depth publicly. Olympios has not given any interviews about Paradise.