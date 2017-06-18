While Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season has been all but officially canceled, the Bachelor spin-off series' prior season has accomplished what so many of its Bachelor Nation predecessors haven't before: a real-life wedding.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met on the set of Season 3 and became engaged on the show, have officially tied the knot.

People confirms that the pair married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this weekend, with show host Chris Harrison officiating the ceremony, and fellow Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert in attendance.

Bass, who proposed to Waddell on camera after their televised whirlwind romance, has been a vocal advocate for the future of Bachelor in Paradise, following the complications that have doomed its fourth season. In an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, he pleaded for ABC to continue the series past this point of controversy, "When the news about Paradise production broke the internet, it also broke my heart. While to some it's a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways. I am troubled thinking about the allegations happening on my favorite beach, and I'm sad that some couples will not have the opportunity to find love in a powerful and unique way."

"I do not want to downplay the seriousness of this very difficult situation," he continued. "My heart goes out to Corinne and everyone negatively affected by this. I pray for peace and healing to begin and personal growth for all. And Paradise must come back, if not this season, then next season. I want to watch love form and grow on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays. I want to watch the next steady Jade and Tanner and also the next roller-coaster relationship like I had. Love always wins, and I trust in Paradise."