It'll be a baby bachelorette for Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars have announced that they will be welcoming a girl to their family, telling ET Online, "We got the call at 1 [p.m.] from our doctor telling us it was a girl, and we both wept. We were shocked and elated! I didn't think I could produce a girl! It feels like a miracle baby."

Waddell and Bass were married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in June and announced their pregnancy within weeks of their nuptials.

To celebrate the impending arrival of their daughter, the two hosted a gender reveal party that included Bass's sons from a previous relationship, Nathan, Liam, and Ensley, and celebrated the fact that Waddell would no longer be the only female in the family.

This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! 😂 IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!! 👛👙👗🐷 A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Waddell and Bass met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise's third season and became engaged on the show.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c.