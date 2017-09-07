Another Bachelor couple has called it quits.

This time, it's Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes, who both appeared on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. Stanton confirmed the news to Us Weekly during the show's end-of-summer bash.

"Robby and I are not together," she said. "I'm not really sure how Robby's handled the situation."

The two met while filming what has turned out to be a controversial season and kept the romance going after the cameras stopped rolling. However, they were said to have broken up in July when Hayes was allegedly spotted locking lips with another woman at a Zac Brown Band concert, although that rumor was immediately shot down.

Hayes competed for JoJo Fletcher's affections on Season 12 of The Bachelorette and even proposed to her, but was ultimately turned down for Jordan Rodgers. Meanwhile, Stanton appeared on Season 20 of The Bachelor which featured Ben Higgins. She then headed over to Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged to Josh Murray, but the two called it quits in December of 2016.

Hayes has yet to make a public statement on the breakup.

Bachelor in Paradise's Season 4 finale airs Monday, Sept. 11 at 8/7c on ABC.