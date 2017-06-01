Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Amanda Stanton, who got engaged to Josh Murray on Bachelor In Paradise last summer only to have it end dramatically a few months after filming ended, will be getting another shot at love this season.

ET reports that Stanton, who finished fourth on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, as well as the breakout star of Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor Corinne Olympios and JoJo Fletcher's runner-up Robby Hayes, will all be heading to Mexico for filming in the next few weeks. They're joining previously confirmed cast member Raven Gates, Nick's runner-up.

Amanda Stanton

There was never any doubt that Corinne was going -- she was born for Paradise's anything-goes format and will say something t-shirt-worthy every 10 minutes -- but Amanda's return could be a surprise for people who know about how her last Paradise relationship turned out. But maybe this time things will turn out differently for Amanda, and she'll find someone who loves her like Josh loves pizza.

Robby has perfectly smooth hair. He was the runner-up on JoJo's season, but was never a serious contender for The Bachelor because he's not particularly charming.

More Bachelor In Paradise castings will trickle out as The Bachelorette is airing.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres Tuesday, August 8 at 8/7c on ABC.