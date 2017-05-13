Fans of Freeform's Baby Daddy are about to be abandoned faster than you can say, "I'm going out to pick up some cigarettes."
According to THR, Freeform -- which had previously picked up the comedy series for a seventh season -- has decided to end the show with the May 22 airing hundredth episode (which will also be the finale of Season 6). When a developing college set Black-ish spin-off moved from ABC to Freeform (both share a parent company in Disney), the network decided to take funds earmarked for supporting their growing sitcom, and instead spend them on a new family, the Johnsons*.
[*The Johnsons would be the family who stars on Black-ish, in case you didn't pick that up.]
Though the Black-ish spin-off starring Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson isn't 100% a done deal yet, it does look like Baby Daddy won't be back for a seventh season of laughs. The show focuses around a swinging bachelor named Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) who discovers a baby on his doorstep, and decides to raise the child. Hijinks, as they say, ensue.
This past year, Baby Daddy won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Comedy. Perhaps if the show ends up on some other network's doorstep, they can pick it up for Season 7 and raise it as their own?
Baby Daddy airs (for now) on Freeform, Mondays at 8:30/7:30c.