After six seasons, Baby Daddy has reached the end of the line, and Monday's (May 22) 100th episode will also serve as the series finale.

In this exclusive featurette, the cast looks back on their favorite episodes and memories from making the show. The hilarious Rangeroo costumes made it on the list, as well as Wheeler Wars and Danny's (Derek Theler) sponsorship from a Japanese sports drink company, Okiru.

Given that this episode will be the series finale, it will no doubt be an emotional rollercoaster, full of nostalgia for all our favorite characters.

"We're very proud and extremely blessed and grateful," Melissa Peterman says.

The Baby Daddy series finale airs Monday, May 22 at 8:30/7:30c on Freeform.