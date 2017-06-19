I know you're bogged down with stacks and stacks of television shows to get through, but come on, you have time for one more, right?

Netflix's Atypical probably isn't on your radar yet, but after a quick gander at the show's first look, maybe it should be. The coming-of-age story is told from the perspective of an 18-year-old autistic young man (United States of Tara's Keir Gilchrist in a performance that will get people talking) named Sam as he decides it's time to give dating a shot. Sam's mother Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) helps him through the process and copes with him growing up, while also being inspired to follow her own needs.

In the trailer, Sam and Elsa are in a car and have a conversation about Sam's future, in which Elsa gives Sam some frightening advice and Sam reveals what he truly wants out of life. Heartwarming and funny, Atypical could be a surprise this summer.

The streaming service announced that Atypical will debut Friday, Aug. 11.