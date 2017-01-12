FX announced on Thursday that Atlanta, Donald Glover's Golden Globe-winning comedy series, will return for its second season in 2018 "due to Donald's production schedule," according to a network release.

Glover, who also won the Golden Globe for best comedy actor at Sunday's ceremony, will play Lando Calrissian in the upcoming young Han Solo Star Wars prequel, which goes into production this year. As a result, Atlanta is getting bumped. So we'll have to wait another year to see the continuing adventures of Earn (Glover) and Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). Maybe by then Earn's investment in dog breeding will have paid off!

FX also announced an overall deal with Glover in which he will develop other series for the network and its properties, in addition to continuing to produce, write and star in Atlanta. Louis C.K.'s similar deal with the network resulted in Better Things and Baskets, both of which C.K. co-created.

Additionally, FX revealed Thursday that the next installment of its Emmy-winning anthology series American Crime Story has also been moved to 2018. Season 2 -- about Hurricane Katrina's effects on New Orleans -- and Season 3 -- about the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace -- will air within six months of each other next year. So 2018 is going to be a really big year for the network.