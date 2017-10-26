Ashley Judd sat down for her first TV interview on Thursday since publicly accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her.

"It's been an absolutely, tremendously moving two-and-a-half or three weeks," Judd told Diane Sawyer during the Good Morning America sit-down. "I talked with my dad and I talked with my mom and told them I was thinking [about speaking out] and she said, 'Go get him.' "

During the interview, Judd opened up about what happened when Weinstein allegedly cornered her in his hotel room for what was supposed to be a business meeting. Judd said he tried to get her to give him a massage and asked her to give him one before requesting that she watch him take a shower.

"There's this constant grooming, negotiation going on. I thought no meant no," Judd recalled. "I fought with this volley of no's, which he ignored. Who knows, maybe he heard them as maybe. Maybe he heard them as yes's. Maybe they turned him on, I don't know. "

Weinstein has denied her allegations, offering up a photo of them together at a party as proof that they were friends. He also claimed that he helped set her up with his brother. Judd confirmed that she did meet with Bob for tea in public one, but that she and Weinstein were certainly not friends. "No. That's deny, attack, reverse the order of offender and victim," Judd explained.

She also detailed a different story about the photo, saying she was walking by when Weinstein grabbed her and the photo was quickly taken. "The look on my face is abject terror. I can see it in my eyes. It's very gross. I feel for that 28-29-year-old woman [in the picture]," she said.

While Judd said she has no idea if she will take up Weinstein's offer to meet up in a year, she did express hope that rehabilitation is possible."I believe there is hope and help for everyone," she explained. "It has to be the appropriate help and there has to be a real, profound understanding on the part of the sexual predator that what they were doing was wrong and criminal."

Watch the full interview here.

