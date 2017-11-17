Superheroes unite!

The annual CW Arrowverse crossover is only a little over a week away and the first photos from the four-part epic have arrived. We combed through the images to pick out the biggest clues of what's going down when Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow team up for "Crisis on Earth-X."

1. A WestAllen wedding!

Candice Patton and Grant Gustin, Supergirl Photo: Bettina Strauss, Bettina Strauss/The CW

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) are walking down the aisle! Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) are bridesmaids. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Oliver (Stephen Amell) are holding things down on the groom's side. It looks like this could actually be happening!

2. Alex and Sara Kick Some Butt

Chyler Leigh and Caity Lotz, Supergirl Photo: Bettina Strauss, Bettina Strauss/The CW

Just kidding! Some unwelcome guests definitely crash this party. Luckily, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Sara (Caity Lotz) aren't letting anyone ruin this event. Looks like they kick some serious butt and leave bodies on the ground in this awesome photo. (Is it too early to 'ship this? Yes? OK, just checking.)

3. Trouble in Stars Lab!

Melissa Benoist, Caity Lotz, Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, Grant Gustin and Candice Patton, Arrow Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Fun fact: Team meetings in the metahuman prison of Star Labs never lead to good news! By the looks on everyone's faces in this photo, the problem is very serious and probably involves someone we've seen locked up before. That should be fun. On the bright side, Felicity is rocking Oliver's tuxedo jacket and it is very, very, cute.

4. Evil Dopplegangers

Stephen Amell, Tom Cavanagh, Melissa Benoist, Arrow Photo: Jack Rowand, Jack Rowand/The CW

We can't be totally positive but we're going to guess that any version of Reverse Flash Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh), especially when paired with an ominous looking Arrow and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), is not a great thing for our team. This is going to be tough.

5. The Ray Comes to Help!

Russell Tovey, Arrow Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

For a mission this big, our favorite superhero teams are going to need all the help they can get! Welcome The Ray (Russell Tovey), the first openly gay superhero! His sexuality has nothing to do with his capacity to help, by the way. We just think it's really cool and we are really excited to see his face in the action.

6. Because Reverse Flash Has Felicity!

Tom Cavanagh and Emily Bett Rickards, The Flash Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

PUT THE SCISSOR HAND DOWN, WELLS!! Just seeing the hand in position, even without the wobble effect, is stressing us out. He's not going to shred Felicity's heart, right? They can't do that!

7. "Ollicity" Is Fine, Thank Goodness

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow Photo: Robert Falconer, Robert Falconer/The CW

Okay, that is a huge relief. This is exactly where Felicity belongs and we can all breathe easy that everyone is alright.

8. Group Shot!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Photo: Robert Falconer, Robert Falconer/The CW

Everyone is not only okay, but they look ready to take down some Planet X enemies! Look at this beautiful group with everyone in costume and ready to fight (except for Diggle, who is conspicuously absent from the proceedings). This is what we came for.

The CW Arrowverse crossover kicks off Monday, Nov. 27 at 8/7c with Supergirl and continues with Arrow, moving one night only to Monday at 9/8c. The crossover will conclude on Tuesday, Nov. 28 with back-to-back episodes of The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, beginning at 8/7c.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)