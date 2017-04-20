After trolling fans mercilessly (and confusingly), Manu Bennett's return to Arrow has been confirmed once again by a new trailer for Season 5.

In the video, which previews the final five episodes of the season, Chase continues to be 10 steps ahead of Team Arrow, who is being "picked off, one by one," according to Oliver (Stephen Amell).

In order to take on Prometheus, Oliver is forced to turn to his old foe Slade Wilson (Bennett) for help. Approaching Slade's cell with his Deathstroke mask in hand, Oliver is willing to make a deal with the devil if it means saving the lives of those he loves.

But Slade won't be the only familiar face helping Oliver! Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) will also return to take on her sister Talia, who trained Prometheus as part of her plan to get revenge on Oliver for killing her father.

In addition, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) will resurface in Star City. But since she was working with Prometheus the last we saw her, we wouldn't necessarily count on her helping out the team -- at least at first.

Arrow returns Wednesday at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)