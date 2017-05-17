Stephen Amell is fulfilling his dream of becoming an American Ninja Warrior and helping charity at the same time.

The Arrow leading man takes on a modified version of the notorious course to benefit the charities of Red Nose Day for the first ever celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior. TVLine revealed an exclusive clip of Amell's performance on the course, and as expected Amell is able to dominate the first few obstacles.

He's pretty quick and nimble through the quintuple steps and glides on through to the fly wheels. This would be difficult for any novice, but since Amell is a pro at doing his own stunts on Arrow, he had the grip and upper body strength to make it through to the other side.

His last obstacle is the hanging steps, which have tripped up a lot of actual ninjas in the past. Can Amell make it through the treacherous obstacle and up the famed warped wall? You'll have to tune in to the actual special to see how he fares, but either way Amell is happy to be able to have some fun and raise money for a good cause.

2016-2017 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Returning? Which Aren't?

"When I can accomplish a goal, have a blast and raise money for an awesome cause at the same time? That's a win right there," he said during an NBC Q&A to promote the event.

The celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior also features Derek Hough, Erika Christensen, Today cohost Natalie Morales, Olympic gold medalist Ashton Eaton, comedians Nikki Glaser and Jeff Dye, former Yankees slugger Nick Swisher and actress Mena Suvari and airs Thursday, May 25 at 8/7c on NBC.