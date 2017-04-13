Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Wild Dog and Black Canary 2.0 are sticking around. Arrow has promoted Rick Gonzalez and Juliana Harkavy to series regulars for Season 6.

Gonzalez joined Arrow in the beginning of Season 5 as Rene Ramirez, a new vigilante recruit to Team Arrow known as Wild Dog. Harkavy made her debut midseason as Dinah Drake, a metahuman recruit who took up the mantle Black Canary after Laurel Lance's (Katie Cassidy) death. In addition to working with Team Arrow, Dinah has also recently landed a job in the Star City Police Department.

But Gonzalez and Harkavy aren't the only characters who will be playing a bigger role when Arrow returns next fall. Katie Cassidy will reprise her role as Black Siren in the final two episodes of Arrow's fifth season and will continue playing Laurel's villainous doppelgänger as a series regular in Season 6.

Arrow returns Wednesday, April 26 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)